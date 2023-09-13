Red Lake Camp keeps giving as Frank Giustra-backed explorer hits bonanza gold – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – September 12, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Industry financier Frank Giustra’s first foray into gold exploration struck it big Tuesday, reporting bonanza gold grades of more than a kilogram per tonne at its Rowan property in the fabled Red Lake Camp of Ontario.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG; US-OTC: WRLGF) reported Tuesday that hole RLG-23-163B cut 70.8 grams gold per tonne over 8.3 meters, including a segment of 0.5-meter grading 1,120.19 grams gold per tonne.

The news sent the company’s Toronto-quoted stock up 6.1% to close the day at 52¢. Giustra proudly displayed a polished drill core on stage at the Precious Metals Forum underway in Colorado, clearly showing visible gold.

“I’m actually putting money into exploration for the first time,” Giustra told a keynote panel. “If we hit, it’s a huge win and that’s exciting. I’ve seen the light now. I’m coming into exploration slowly,” said the 11.5% owner of West Red Lake to rousing applause from the audience.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/red-lake-camp-keeps-giving-as-frank-giustra-backed-explorer-hits-bonanza-gold/1003858602/