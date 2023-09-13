De Beers Ends Lab-Grown Engagement Diamonds Foray as Prices Drop – by Thomas Biesheuvel (Bloomberg News – September 13, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — De Beers decided to call time on offering lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings even as the man-made alternatives continue to cannibalize demand in one of the company’s most important markets.

After vowing for years that it wouldn’t sell stones created in laboratories, in 2018 De Beers reversed that position and only this year started testing sales of the diamonds in the crucial engagement-ring sector. The diamond industry leader said Wednesday that the trial showed that it wasn’t a sustainable market.

De Beers’ move comes as the kinds of stones that go into the cheaper one- or two-carat solitaire bridal rings popular in the US have experienced far sharper price drops than the rest of the market, with the lower-cost lab-grown competition seen behind the collapse.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/de-beers-ends-lab-grown-engagement-diamonds-foray-as-prices-drop-1.1970767