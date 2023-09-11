Nipigon-area lithium digger scouting for North American refinery site – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – September 8, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Rock Tech Lithium considering Ontario, northern U.S. to place lithium hydroxide conversion plant

Rock Tech Lithium, a future mine builder in the Lake Nipigon area, is scouting locations in Ontario and the northern U.S. to site a lithium processing plant.The company, with both Canadian and German ties, has already broken ground on its first lithium refinery in Guben, Germany, and is now planning for its second facility for North America.

On its plans for a second plant, Rock Tech hinted this week on its LinkedIn account – after meeting with provincial Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli at a conference in Munich – that news is coming, pertaining to its “home market in Ontario,” where its Georgia Lake lithium property is located.

Rock Tech has been drilling to expand the size of a 14.8-million-tonne lithium resource at its Georgia Lake Project, located 17 kilometres south of Beardmore and 145 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The initial mine life will be nine years, operating as both an open-pit and underground mine. But Rock Tech’s mining team believes there more lithium to be found to extend its longevity. The project moves into the mine construction stage sometime in 2024.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/nipigon-area-lithium-digger-scouting-for-north-american-refinery-site-7521604