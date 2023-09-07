Sudbury mining firms work together on battery electric issues – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – September 7, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mining companies and manufacturers meet to find solutions on achieving Net Zero emissions for underground mining by 2030

Several members of the Sudbury mining community will be collaborating next week to take part in a two-day forum on the best ways of moving toward battery electric mining. The event hosted by GMG (Global Mining Guidelines group) will take place at Science North, Sept. 12 and 13.

“Organizers from Vale, Agnico Eagle, Glencore, MacLean, and NORCAT have built a program to enable companies to work more closely together. They want you to participate and be part of the solutions that come out of these events,” said a statement from GMG.

It was noted that most underground mining operations still make extensive use of diesel-powered mining vehicles, but there is a significant move toward using battery electric vehicles for both the economic and environmental benefits.

Organizers said several key questions need to be answered such as how to solve the challenges of integrating a mixed fleet of vehicles, dealing with a variety of manufacturers, creating battery charging stations, working with OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to have a safe introduction of electric vehicles.

