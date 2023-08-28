Lundin Mining Sees Management Exodus Amid Head Office Move – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – August 25, 2025)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Lundin Mining Corp. is facing a wave of leadership departures as the Toronto-based miner navigates a return to its Vancouver roots.

Three senior vice presidents on the executive leadership team are stepping down as the mid-sized metals producer approaches a September deadline to relocate its headquarters to Canada’s west coast. They are Kristen Mariuzza, who oversees sustainability, health and safety; General Counsel Andrew Hastings; and Patrick Boitumelo, who is responsible for technical services and exploration.

Lundin spokesman Stephen Williams confirmed the departures, while declining further comment on personnel moves. The three executives didn’t immediately respond to LinkedIn requests seeking comment.

Lundin’s move marks the latest change for the company since the death of Swedish-Canadian founder Lukas Henrik Lundin last year.

