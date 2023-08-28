Fortescue CEO Fiona Hick’s sudden departure raises eyebrows – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – August 28, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG) announced on Monday the unexpected departure of its chief executive officer Fiona Hick, who held the post for less than six months and who attended a corporate party on Saturday to mark the iron ore miner’s 20-year anniversary.

Hick, who was scooped up in November last year from oil and gas producer Woodside Energy (ASX: WDS), has been replaced by current chief operating officer for the iron ore division, Dino Otranto. The 49-year-old female executive made her name by pushing the Western Australia’s resource sector to address its sexual harassment and bullying issues while serving as president of the state’s Chamber of Minerals and Energy.

Since February, Hick had been in charge of the iron ore mines that likely paid the bulk of the expenses at Saturday’s corporate party and during which nothing was said of her departure.

“Fiona Hick has made a joint decision with the Fortescue Board to leave the company and leaves it in very good hands,” a statement issued on Monday reads. “The departure of Fiona has been both friendly and mutual and we warmly wish her the best for her future.”

