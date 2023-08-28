Conservation group concerned over renewed push to develop N.S. gold mine – by Anjuli Patil (CBC News Nova Scotia – August 27, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia says it is ‘fully committed’ to developing Cochrane Hill gold mine

A conservation group in Nova Scotia is raising concerns about plans to develop a gold mine in Guysborough County because of the site’s proximity to one of the province’s longest rivers.

Atlantic Mining Nova Scotia Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Australia-based St Barbara Ltd., announced last week that it was “fully committed” to the Cochrane Hill project on the province’s Eastern Shore.

It did also announced it was withdrawing from provincial and federal environmental processes for the Touquoy Gold Mine, which is closing after it failed to get approval for changes to the site, and for the proposed Beaver Dam Gold Project and proposed Fifteen Mile Stream Gold Project.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation in Nova Scotia said it is concerned about the company turning its attention to the Cochrane Hill project and the potential effect of a gold mine near the St. Marys River, where a long-term salmon restoration project has seen success.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/cochrane-hill-st-marys-river-nova-scotia-mining-guyborough-1.6939308