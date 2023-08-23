Steven Guilbeault goes to China and burns his climate credibility – by Terry Glavin (National Post – August 23, 2023)

https://nationalpost.com/

China’s greenhouse-gas outputs have doubled and tripled, while emissions from the rest of the industrialized world have flatlined since 2001

It’s no wonder that Canadians are among the most skeptical people in the world when it comes to confidence in their government’s capacity to deal with climate change. That was the finding of a global Ipsos survey earlier this year, and there’s no reason to think that this summer’s record-breaking wildfires across Canada will change things much.

The Trudeau Liberals’ hectoring and hyperbole won’t help matters, and their invitations to cynicism are only coming thicker and faster now that Justin Trudeau’s government is sending Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault to Beijing to participate in a pantomime of global-warming earnestness.

The last time a Canadian cabinet minister won a junket to China was July, 2019, eight months after Xi Jinping’s regime kidnapped Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng, then minister of export promotion, was dispatched to a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Dalian, to talk about “Canada’s part in the transition away from unsustainable plastic use” and other important matters.

