Lucara unearths 692 carat diamond at Karowe mine in Botswana – by Amanda Stutt (Mining.com/Canadian Mining Journal – August 22, 2023)

Lucara Diamond (TSX: LUC) has recovered a 692.3 carat diamond from its 100% owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The diamond, measuring 46.5 x 40.7 x 28.4 mm is described as a Type IIa high white gem, recovered from the South Lobe.

The diamond represents the fourth +300 carat diamond recovered year to date and shortly follows on the recovery of the 1,080 carat Type IIa white top gem earlier in August. The other three notable recoveries since 2015 include the 1,758 carat Sewelô (2019), a 1,174-carat diamond (2021), and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona (2015).

“This stone is the 20th diamond larger than 100 carats recovered, during 2023, at Karowe,” CEO William Lamb said in a news release.

“The recovery of large diamonds from the EM/PK(S) lithology of the South Lobe strongly supports our expectations for the underground project where the majority of material mined will constitute this phase of kimberlite during the first years of underground production,” Lamb said.

