Sweden’s Climate Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, has unveiled plans to lift the nation’s ban on uranium mining, thereby paving the way for an expanded nuclear energy capacity. Pourmokhtari told The Times that a majority within the t supports the ban’s removal.

The government has outlined the construction of a minimum of ten large reactors within the next two decades. In January, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shared with reporters that the government is in the process of “altering the legislation,” which will encourage heightened nuclear investment within the country.

Sweden’s nuclear power reactors provide about 40% of its electricity. In 1980, the government decided to phase out nuclear power. Thirty years later, in June 2010, Parliament voted to repeal this policy.

