Fountains of diamonds erupt from the ground when continents break up, say scientists — and it could help uncover new deposits – by Marianne Guenot (Business Insider – August 21, 2023)

Millions of years ago, diamonds erupted from deep underground onto Earth’s surface in huge, volcanic explosions that reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour. These powerful eruptions, and what triggered them, have long baffled scientists.

The question is “why on Earth do they shoot up from the deep after spending potentially billions of years sat there?” Tom Ger non, a geologist at the University of Southampton who led a study on the topic, told The Guardian.

Now, researchers think they have an explanation. Based on computer models, they believe these eruptions may have been triggered by the breakup of supercontinents. The discovery, they claim, could help miners in their search for undiscovered diamond deposits.

Diamonds can erupt to the surface

Scientists have known for some time that a special form of magma called kimberlite can rip through the Earth’s core at staggering speeds carrying diamonds. This magma is rich in gases carbon dioxide and water. That propels it from the depths of the Earth, like soda gushing from a bottle that has been shaken too much.

