Wyloo will be mining more than nickel at Eagle’s Nest – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 17, 2023)

Underground aggregate extraction for Ring of Fire road will deliver both practical and environmental solutions

The proposed Eagle’s Nest mine will “set a new benchmark for what mining could look like” in the Ring of Fire, said its Australian developer.

Luca Giacovazzi, CEO of Wyloo Metals and a director with Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources), revealed some of their innovative engineering solutions last week at the Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum, a leading industry bash held at Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Wyloo, the mine investment fund-turned-exploration and mine-building outfit, is out to produce the world’s “greenest nickel” with a stocked pipeline of nickel and critical minerals projects in both in Canada and Australia, valued at AUD$3 billion.

In Ontario’s Far North, its flagship Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper and platinum group metals deposit will be “one of the greenest mines in the world,” Giacovazzi said, when it comes into production in 2030. The Ring of Fire is a minerally enriched area of wetlands in the James Bay region, some 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

