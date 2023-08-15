Canada’s newest mine is ready to rock in Dubreuilville – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – August 14, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Job openings available Argonaut Gold’s Magino Mine starts early production

Construction of the Magino open-pit mine, outside Dubreuilville, is completed and the operational ramp-up is underway. Argonaut Gold delivered that news in releasing its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Aug. 11.

Though not yet in full commercial production, Magino produced 3,295 ounces during the quarter ending June 30. In a web conference call, the company said the focus is on commissioning activities as they fine-tune the processing mill to a “steady state,” said Marc Leduc, Argonaut’s chief operating officer.

Argonaut had plans for a mine ribbon-cutting on Aug. 10 but postponed it to a later date. The first gold pour at Canada’s newest mine took place in the middle of June. The transition into commercial production begins this quarter. Permits are in hand to operate the processing plant and the tailings facility.

The company announced this week that ore from Magino pit was introduced into the new crushing and grinding circuits in mid-May. Higher grade material is expected to enter the mill this week.

