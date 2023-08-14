Rio to build Canada’s largest solar farm – by Esmarie Iannucci (Mining Weekly – August 11, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto has announced plans to build Canada’s largest solar plant at its Diavik diamond mine.

The solar plant will feature over 6 600 solar panels that will generate approximately 4 200 MWh of carbon-free electricity annually for the mine. The solar power plant will provide up to 25% of Diavik’s electricity during closure work that will run until 2029, with commercial production from the operation expected to end in early 2026.

Construction will start in coming weeks and the solar power plant will be fully operational in the first half of 2024. The facility will be equipped with bi-facial panels which will not only generate energy from direct sunlight, but also from the light that reflects off the snow that covers Diavik for most of the year.

It will cut diesel consumption at the site by approximately one-million liters a year and reduce emissions by 2 900 t of carbon dioxide equivalent, which is comparable to eliminating the emissions of 630 cars.

