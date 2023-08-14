Former Sudbury mining school lead has died – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – August 11, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Bruce Jago was the founding executive director at Laurentian University’s Goodman School of Mines

Bruce Jago, the founding executive director of Laurentian University’s renowned Goodman School of Mines in Sudbury, has died at the age of 66. Jago died on Aug. 5, 2023, following “a heroic battle with young onset Alzheimer’s disease,” according to his obituary.

The respected exploration geologist had more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He was announced as executive director of the newly minted Goodman School of Mines in January 2013, a position he maintained for six years.

Known as “Canada’s mining school,” the Goodman School of Mines offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programming across the mining spectrum. Jago was selected to lead the school for his expertise as an “industry insider” with valuable real-world experience in the industry.

Previous to his role at Laurentian, he served as president and CEO of Miocene Metals, vice-president of exploration at Wallbridge Mining, and as an applied mineralogist and exploration director at Inco Ltd., among other roles.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/former-sudbury-mining-school-lead-has-died-7389637