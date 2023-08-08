Swiss coal miner Glencore warns NSW against ‘revenue grab’ – by Elouise Fowler (Australian Financial Review – August 2, 2023)

https://www.afr.com/

Glencore, one of the largest coal miners in NSW, is urging the state not to hike coal mining levies in a “revenue grab”, as the Minns government mulls following Queensland’s lead on higher coal royalties. The NSW government signalled a shake-up of coal royalty payments last week amid a broader consultation with the market on how to dent electricity prices after the coal price cap expires mid-next year.

The Switzerland-based miner and commodity trader, which reported 2022 full-year profits of $US34 billion ($51 billion) driven by soaring coal prices, warned the NSW government against changes to the royalty scheme.

“Drastic changes to the royalty regime for a revenue grab like the Queensland government will put investment and associated jobs at risk across the Hunter region,” a Glencore spokesman warned in a statement.

Glencore is Australia’s largest coal producer, with 17 mines across NSW and Queensland. New Hope, which runs two mines in NSW and Queensland, and Whitehaven, which operates four mines in NSW, also warned last week a change to royalties could damage investment in the state.

