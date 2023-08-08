An inconvenient truth… there’s not enough critical metals to reach net zero – by James Cooper (Mining.com – August 8, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

James Cooper is a commodities analyst and geologist.

I’ve taken the title for this article from the 2006 documentary film directed by Davis Guggenheim about former United States Vice President Al Gore’s campaign to educate people about global warming…

It was called An Inconvenient Truth.

So today, we’re going to deliver you perhaps a more pressing ‘inconvenient truth,’ one that’s set to undo our multi-generation assumption that energy supplies would remain cheap and abundant. I set the scene back in June showing you why this energy crisis is being born out of years of under investment in the oil and gas industry. If you haven’t already, I suggest you read that here.

Its why I believe storm clouds are approaching for global energy security…. The fossil fuel industry is running on empty. It means we need to come up with an alternative base load energy source far earlier than the 2030 or 2050 targets mandated by western leaders.

Yet these governments have told us that renewables will naturally take up the slack from declining oil and gas output. But dive into the data and it seems we’ve made a gross miscalculation on our ability to achieve net zero. Why?

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/an-inconvenient-truth-theres-not-enough-critical-metals-to-reach-net-zero/