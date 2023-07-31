Corvette’s CV5 hosts significant lithium pegmatite resource – Patriot – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – July 31, 2023)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Lithium exploration company Patriot Battery Metals on Monday announced a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the CV5 deposit at Corvette, in Quebec, establishing it as the biggest lithium pegmatite mineral resource in the Americas.

With a resource of 109.2-million tonnes at 1.42% lithium oxide and 160 parts per million tantalum pentoxide for a total of 3.84-million tonnes of contained lithium carbonate equivalent, CV5 is also the eighth-largest lithium pegmatite resource globally.

The maiden MRE includes only the CV5 spodumene pegmatite, and does not include any of the other known spodumene pegmatite clusters on the property – CV4, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12 and CV13. “We could not be happier with the result of this maiden MRE at CV5, which will be the first of multiple resource estimates for the Corvette property over the coming years,” said CEO Blair Way.

The CV5 resource estimate is supported by 163 diamond drill holes completed over the 2021, 2022 and 2023 programmes, for a collective total of 56 385 m, as well as 11 outcrop channels totalling 63 m.

