Manitoba open for business with new critical minerals strategy, premier says (CBC News Manitoba – July 25, 2023)

Six-pillar strategy includes a focus on Indigenous involvement

The province is open for business in the critical mineral sector, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Tuesday. Manitoba’s critical minerals strategy, unveiled during a news conference, outlines ways to get new mines open faster, expand the industries associated with mining, attract new investment, advance Indigenous involvement and create jobs across the province.

“Manitoba is like the Costco of critical minerals — if you need it, we have it,” said Stefanson. “Gold, diamonds, nickel, lithium, potash, and the list goes on.” Manitoba is home to 29 of 31 minerals on Canada’s 2021 critical minerals list. These include lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth elements, which are the six minerals recognized as having the greatest opportunity for economic growth, a news release from the province said.

“This strategy tells the world that Manitoba is open for business,” she said. Stefanson added the increased focus on critical minerals will lead to more jobs in every corner of the province. Jeff Wharton, the province’s economic development, investment and trade minister, echoed the premier’s sentiment and said Manitoba is positioned as a hub for critical minerals.

“This strategy will help get mines into production, creating good paying jobs for Manitoba families and generating the revenues we need for the essential services and infrastructure Manitobans rely on every day,” he said.

