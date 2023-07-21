Leaders of northern First Nations rally at Queen’s Park against Ontario’s mining push – by Kris Ketonen (CBC News Thunder Bay – July 20, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

First Nations Land Defence Alliance urges halt to mining exploration on traditional lands

People from five northern First Nations rallied outside Queen’s Park on Thursday to call for a halt to provincial mining explorations on traditional lands, saying the Ontario government has not fulfilled its obligation to consult.

Leaders of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Wapekeka, Neskantaga, Grassy Narrows and Muskrat Dam First Nations — members of the First Nations Land Defence Alliance — were among those who gathered outside the Ministry of Mines building in Toronto.

“Ontario has a duty to accommodate our First Nations,” Wayne Moonias, former chief of Neskantaga First Nation, said during the rally.

“Ontario is the Crown that has that legal obligation to work with our First Nations to make sure that they’re involved, they’re engaged, and more importantly, they work out a relationship that’s respectful, and that’s not happening today.” Moonias said the group is “imploring” the current provincial government and future governments to respect their rights.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/mining-rally-queen-s-part-1.6912795