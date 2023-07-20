Homegrown junior miner finds its footing in the Dryden gold camp – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 19, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Dryden Gold takes to the field to probe former mining camp for high-grade mineralization

The search is on for high-grade gold in the Dryden area by a new exploration player in the northwest. Dryden Gold, a privately-held company, plans to enter the market this fall with an initial public offering to raise money to drill a substantial land package, 30 kilometres east of the city near Dinorwic.

The Dryden-based junior miner holds a property package of almost 40,000 hectares on a promising greenstone belt with the potential to harbour high-grade gold. “We have the same kind of rocks you see in the Red Lake camp two hours away,” said company president Maura Kolb in a recent interview with Crux Investor.

Dubbed the Manitou and Tremblay projects, Kolb knows the ground well having most recently worked as the vice-president exploration at Treasury Metals, which is developing the nearby Goliath project into a mine. Dryden Gold announced last month that Kolb had come aboard, joining CEO Trey Wasser in the front office.

Wasser expects an initial public offering sometime in September. Their largest private shareholders include Alamos Gold, Earthlabs and junior mining financier Eric Sprott.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/homegrown-junior-miner-finds-its-footing-in-the-dryden-gold-camp-7293185