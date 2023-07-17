Western premiers push back as Guilbeault calls for ‘phase-out of unabated fossil fuels’ – by David Thurton (CBC News Politics – July 15, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

Other countries are going further, calling for end of fossil fuel era

Canada’s environment minister hopes the next international climate summit will commit to phasing out unabated fossil fuels — oil and gas projects that don’t rely on technology to capture their emissions. Steven Guilbeault outlined his expectations for the next COP28 while meeting with fellow international ministers from Europe, Mexico, India, Japan, China and other countries.

One of those expectations is the eventual elimination of fossil fuel projects that lack a mechanism to prevent carbon emissions from escaping into the atmosphere. Carbon capture, yet to be proven at scale, has been proposed as a way for the oil and gas industry to continue production without changing the planet’s climate.

“We can make COP28 the first COP to acknowledge the need to phase out unabated fossil fuels,” Guilbeault said in prepared remarks after his annual meeting with international counterparts on climate action in Brussels.

COP, or the Conference of Parties, are annual meetings on climate change hosted by the United Nations. The host of the 28th COP is the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.). The conference’s president echoed Guilbeault’s hopes Thursday.

