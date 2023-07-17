B2Gold hunting for more assets after Sabina Gold deal – by Felix Njini (Reuters – July 2023)

https://www.reuters.com/

B2Gold Corp said it would consider further opportunities to acquire gold assets to accelerate growth even after its recent purchase of Sabina Gold, which gave it its first project in home country Canada.

B2Gold’s C$1.1 billion ($832.1 million) acquisition of Sabina Gold, completed in April, included Sabina’s untapped mineral-heavy Back River Gold district in Nunavut, Canada, which is expected to start production in 2025.

The CEO of the Vancouver-based producer, which currently mines gold in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, said the company was looking now at assets that are already producing, rather than those in development.

Clive Johnson said it would consider potential opportunities from assets that are being spun off when big producers consolidate.

