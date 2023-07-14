First Nation takes Ontario to court over Ring of Fire road – by Matteo Cimellaro (National Observer – July 14, 2023)

https://www.nationalobserver.com/

On Thursday and Friday, Neskantaga First Nation will face off in court against the Ontario government over what the nation argues was a flawed consultation on a road that will link the province’s road infrastructure with the Ring of Fire mining region.

Neskantaga First Nation, a remote, fly-in community located over 400 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, maintains the provincial government’s consultation process for the project’s environmental assessment was inadequate.

The nation also claims the assessment on the road would set a precedent and cause “significant consequences” for future projects in the region, like the proposed Eagle’s Nest Mine, court documents obtained by Canada’s National Observer show.

“Given those failings, the [Neskantaga First Nation] brings this application amidst serious concerns that Ontario’s current process falls well below what is legally required,” the documents said.

