Doug Ford says this mining region is a top priority. Ottawa doesn’t necessarily agree – by Alex Ballingall, Tonda MacCharles and Kristin Rushowy (Toronto Star – July 12, 2023)

OTTAWA—Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson cast doubt on hopes for a mining bonanza in Ontario’s “Ring of Fire,” saying there are better projects that can be developed easier in areas closer to existing infrastructure.

It’s the latest sign the Trudeau government isn’t yet convinced the region in the province’s vast, environmentally sensitive northern peatlands is the best place for new mining, even as it tries to make Canada an international powerhouse in critical minerals needed to power the global shift to a greener, low-carbon economy.

It also contrasts with Premier Doug Ford’s demands for faster development in the mineral belt where projects have been considered for more than 15 years.

While the Ontario government says mining the region’s known deposits of chromite, copper, cobalt, nickel and other metals could create jobs and resources for clean industries like the province’s nascent electric vehicle sector — which is set to get at least $28 billion in subsidies from Ottawa and Queen’s Park — the federal government has insisted potential environmental damage and Indigenous concerns must be addressed before development proceeds in the Ring of Fire.

