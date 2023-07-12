China launches Mineral War against USA by limiting exports of two products – by Girish Linganna (Northlines.com – July 12, 2023)

China’s recent move to limit the export of two minerals crucial for semiconductors, solar panels, and missile systems serves as a significant reminder of its strong control over global mineral resources. This action also serves as a warning, indicating China’s readiness to utilize these resources as part of its growing competition and tensions with the United States.

China holds a significant position in the global supply chain for essential minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. Approximately two-thirds of the world’s lithium and cobalt, vital for EV batteries, undergo processing in China.

The country is also a major source, accounting for nearly 60% of aluminum used in EV batteries and 80% of polysilicon found in solar panels. Additionally, China has a dominant control over rare-earth minerals used in critical technologies such as smartphone touch screens and missile-defense systems, with around 90% of their refining attributed to China, as per the International Energy Agency.

Chinese companies have a strong influence over various processing activities that occur outside of China. For example, a significant portion of the global nickel supply originates from China. Additionally, many Chinese companies have control over the refining process in other countries like Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

