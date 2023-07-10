Site visit: Unearthing the lithium ‘gold rush’ in Nevada – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – July 6, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

While precious metals-focused juniors are working to revive Nevada’s tired Tonopah Silver District, lithium discoveries to the north, west and south of the desert town’s doorstep could again kick the boom-bust local economy into high gear.

Among a handful of prospectors jumping to capitalize on the battery metal’s EV potential are American Lithium (TSXV: LI), Tearlach Lithium (TSXV: TEA; OTC: TELHF), American Battery Technology Company (OTCQX: ABML) and Century Lithium (TSXV: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), all emerging as critical players in the region’s nascent lithium mining industry. They want to exploit lithium’s potential while emphasizing sustainability and community engagement, The Northern Miner learnt on a recent tour of the district’s lithium exploration plays.

Experts predict a lithium shortage in the next five years due, in part, to insufficient technical expertise as the industry expands globally. Suppose the Comstock Lode is credited for funding the war that created Nevada, and the Tonopah Silver District is credited for paying to keep Nevada an independent state. In that case, undoubtedly, lithium stands to chart a new course for the historical mining town a three-hour drive north of Las Vegas.

“The Heller Tuff is mainly a geological formation located in the southern caldera of the Tonopah District, but the Oddie rhyolite, which is where it says ‘Tonopah Mining Park,’ that’s the rhyolite and the Siebert Tuff; that’s what everybody’s excited about because it’s full of lithium.

For the rest of this site visit article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/site-visit-unearthing-the-lithium-gold-rush-in-nevada/1003856541/