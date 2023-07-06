Pure-play nickel company Lifezone Metals rises on NYSE debut – by Staff (Mining.com – July 6, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Battery metals development company Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday following the business combination between special purpose acquisition company GoGreen Investments and Lifezone Holdings.

The transaction netted the company gross proceeds of $86.6 million, including approximately $70.2 million from a private investment in public equity and the receipt of approximately $16.4 million of cash from GoGreen’s trust account, net of redemptions.

These proceeds are in addition to the previously announced investments by BHP Billiton (UK) of $90 million into Kabanga Nickel, owner of the Kabanga project in northwest Tanzania, and of $10 million into Lifezone Ltd., both which are subsidiaries of the company.

