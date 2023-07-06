Ontario starts pre-development work for new, large-scale nuclear plant – by Allison Jones (Toronto Star/Canadian Press – July 5, 2023)

https://www.thestar.com/

TORONTO – Ontario is looking to build the first new, large-scale nuclear plant in more than 30 years in order to meet the province’s growing electricity demands. Energy Minister Todd Smith announced Wednesday that the government is looking at a new plant to generate up to 4,800 megawatts — enough to power 4.8 million homes — on the site of Bruce Power’s current generating station on the shore of Lake Huron in Tiverton, Ont.

Bruce Power will now start community consultations and conduct an environmental assessment for federal approval to determine the feasibility of another nuclear plant.

“They have the world’s largest operating nuclear facility here right now, with about 6,550 megawatts, providing clean, reliable, emissions-free power to the grid, baseload power,” Smith said in an interview.

“On a daily basis about 30 per cent of Ontario’s electricity comes from this site right now. There’s room alongside (units) Bruce A and Bruce B, potentially, for a Bruce C and that’s what this pre-development work is intended to begin today.”

