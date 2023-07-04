Workers in construction, mining most impacted by opioid-related harm: research – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – June 30, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Findings are part of the ongoing research of Opioid-related Harms Among Ontario Workers study

Previously injured workers in sectors including construction, mining and forestry are more likely to end up in the emergency room or to be hospitalized due to opioid-related harm than workers in other sectors in Ontario.

That’s according to findings from Opioid-related Harms Among Ontario Workers, an ongoing research project being conducted by the Institute for Work & Health and the Occupational Cancer Research Centre.

The findings were presented by the co-leads on the study — Dr. Jeavana Sritharan, the scientist surveillance lead at OCRC, and Dr. Nancy Carnide, an associate scientist at the Institute for Work and Health — during a June 29 webinar hosted by EPID at Work, a occupational health research institute at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay.

Carnide said the research was inspired by the growing public health crisis related to opioid poisonings across North America. In Canada, between January 2016 and September 2022, more than 34,000 people died from opioid use, she noted.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/design-build/workers-in-construction-mining-most-impacted-by-opioid-related-harm-research-7221535