Modi Gifts Jill Biden Lab-Grown Diamond Made In Surat – by Darshan Desai (Free Press Journal – June 22, 2023)

https://www.freepressjournal.in/

Grown in Green Lab, the diamond was delicately cut and polished into a round shape specifically for the purpose of gifting.

Surat: The green lab-grown diamond gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, has been cut and polished in diamond hub Surat in Gujarat. The 7.5 carat diamond was grown at the renowned Green Lab in the city’s Ichhapore Gems and Jewellery Park.

Sources close to Mukesh Patel, the chairman of Green Lab, said he was elated that Modi picked a lab-grown diamond produced in his state-of-the-art facility that runs on green energy. Grown in Green Lab, the diamond was delicately cut and polished into a round shape specifically for the purpose of gifting it to Jill Biden. However, the sources refused to divulge the value of the diamond.

Surat’s diamond industry that cuts and polishes as much as 80% of the gems produced in the world is enthused by this development. According to Dinesh Navadia, chairman of Surat-based Indian Diamond Institute, “By this gesture Narendra Modi has become a veritable ambassador of the ‘Make In India’ campaign given that Surat has also emerged as the global leader in lab-grown diamond cultivation and manufacturing.”

Innovation, expertise driving diamond industry’s growth

Navadia says the very fact that the United States is the world’s biggest consumer of lab-grown diamond jewellery worldwide gives a special meaning to this gift by the Prime Minister.

For the rest of this article: https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/modi-gifts-jill-biden-lab-grown-diamond-made-in-surat