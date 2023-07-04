Indonesia’s coal burning hits record high — and ‘green’ nickel is largely why – by Hans Nicholas Jong (Mongabay.com – July 3, 2023)

https://news.mongabay.com/

JAKARTA — Indonesia burned more coal in 2022 than any other year, a preliminary analysis shows, putting the country on track to become one of the largest carbon emitters from fossil fuel in the world.

Data from the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources showed that coal consumption amounted to 745.72 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2022, a 33% increase from 558.78 million BOE in 2021. The data shows the country’s coal consumption to be the highest ever by a very large margin.

Using this data, researchers from the Global Carbon Project, an organization that seeks to quantify global greenhouse gas emissions and their sources, measured the emissions that came from that increase.

Coupled with other increases in fossil fuel consumption, such as oil (12%) and gas (1.2%), these increases drove Indonesia’s total carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions from fossil fuels to grow by 20.3%, according to Robbie Andrew, a member of the Global Carbon Project and senior researcher at the Norway-based CICERO Centre for International Climate Research.

For the rest of this article: https://news.mongabay.com/2023/07/indonesias-coal-burning-hits-record-high-and-green-nickel-is-largely-why/