PM Modi’s Gift to First Lady Shines Spotlight on Surat’s Green Diamond Market – by Neha Choubey (Native Planet – June 23, 2023)

The world of gemstones has been revolutionized with a groundbreaking discovery in India. Scientists have successfully created a lab-grown green diamond, replicating the stunning beauty of nature’s gems. This remarkable achievement opens new doors in the world of jewelry and showcases the advancements in diamond synthesis technology.

The Rise of Lab-Grown Diamonds:

Over the past few years, there has been a surge in the popularity of lab-grown diamonds, primarily driven by their ethical and sustainable production methods. Recently, they made headlines when Prime Minister Modi presented a lab-grown diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

These diamonds are crafted in controlled laboratory environments, employing sophisticated technology that replicates the natural processes found deep within the Earth’s crust. The rise of lab-grown diamonds has offered consumers an alternative to mined diamonds, expanding their options while mitigating the environmental consequences associated with traditional diamond mining.

Surat: A Hub of the Diamond Industry:

Surat, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, is renowned as the diamond capital of the world. It is home to a thriving diamond industry, with skilled artisans and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The discovery of the lab-grown green diamond in Surat further solidifies the city’s position as a global leader in the diamond trade.

