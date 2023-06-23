Ottawa, Yellowknives Dene sign procurement framework agreement for Giant Mine cleanup – by Emily Blake (CBC News North/Canadian Press – June 23,2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Deal includes tougher penalties for companies that fail to meet Indigenous hiring commitments

The federal government and Yellowknives Dene First Nation have signed a procurement framework agreement for the cleanup of Giant Mine, one of Canada’s most contaminated sites. Ottawa says the agreement confirms its commitment to increase procurement opportunities for Indigenous people through the more than $4-billion Giant Mine Remediation Project, including prioritizing contracts with Indigenous-owned businesses.

The First Nation says the deal will increase its oversight of how the project awards contracts and provides for tougher penalties for companies that fail to meet Indigenous hiring commitments.

The agreement does not address the First Nation’s request for an apology and compensation for long-term cultural, social and environmental impacts from the gold mine that has been out of operation for almost two decades.

The federal government and First Nation signed three agreements in 2021, including a community benefits agreement that promised up to $20 million over 10 years to support the First Nation’s participation in the remediation project.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/giant-mine-1.6308091