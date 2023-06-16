Northern Ont. is officially home to Canada’s newest gold mine – by Dan Bertrand (CTV News Northern Ontario – June 16, 2023)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

Argonaut Gold says it achieved its first gold pour at the company’s Magino Mine in northern Ontario on June 14. Magino is Argonaut’s first Canadian operation and is located in Dubreuilville, located about 300 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie and just under 500 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.

“We are proud of the Argonaut team for delivering Canada’s newest gold mine. The Magino mine is key to achieving our vision to become a low-cost, mid-tier North America gold producer that … proudly demonstrates responsible mining,” said Richard Young, president and CEO of Argonaut Gold, in a news release Thursday.

The ramp-up of the processing plant remains on schedule with commercial production expected later this year. “With the first gold pour milestone behind us, we are now focused on completing commissioning and ramping up the mill to steady state,” said Marc Leduc, the company’s chief operating officer.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/northern-ontario-s-newest-gold-mine-achieves-first-pour-1.6444016