NexGen, Metis Nations sign IBA for Rook 1 uranium project in Saskatchewan – by Staff (Mining.com – June 15, 2023)

NexGen Energy (TSX, NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) has signed an impact benefit agreement IBA) with two Metis Nations in northern Saskatchewan covering all phases of the Rook 1 uranium project.

The project is located within an area to which the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan Northern Region 2 (MS-S NR2), as represented by the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S), assert constitutionally protected Indigenous right and interests, including title on which is project sits.

The IBA defines the environmental, cultural, economic, employment, and other benefits to be provided to the MN-S NR2 and the MN-S by NexGen in respect of the project, and to confirm the consent and support of the MN-S NR2 and the MN-S for the project throughout its complete lifecycle, including reclamation.

