Northern Manitoba First Nation says deal with mining company Alamos is golden opportunity (CBC News Manitoba – June 15, 2023)

Deal means mining company and Marcel Colomb First Nation will share revenues as well as other benefits

A northern Manitoba First Nation hopes to reap the benefits of a golden opportunity after signing a deal with a Canadian mining company.

Marcel Colomb First Nation officially signed what’s called an impact benefit agreement on Wednesday with Alamos Gold Inc. on the Lynn Lake gold project — a gold mining project that consists of five near-surface deposits that are in the traditional territory of Marcel Colomb, according to Alamos Gold’s website.

The historic agreement will provide socio-economic benefits for the long term future of Marcel Colomb First Nation, a band of Swampy Cree and Rocky Cree people located in the area of Lynn Lake, Chief Christopher Colomb stated in a news release.

It means the mining company and the First Nation will share revenues while also collaborating on economic development, jobs, training and environmental stewardship of the gold mining project. “It’s an opportunity for us. It’s something that we’ve never had, ever,” Don McCallum, a member of the Marcel Colomb band council, told CBC News on Thursday.

