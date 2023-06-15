Appian seeks location for Brazil graphite processing, ‘supercycle’ continues: CEO – by Diana Kinch (SP Global – June 14, 2023)

https://www.spglobal.com/

UK-based private equity company Appian Capital Advisory is seeking a downstream location to process material produced at the graphite project it is developing in Brazil, as demand for the commodity grows apace, CEO Michael Scherb said in an interview.

Graphcoa, with various graphite deposits in Brazil, is moving into pilot production this year and should be in full production in two years, producing for the electric-vehicle batteries industry, Scherb said this week.

The planned spherical graphite downstream processing facility may be located outside Brazil. “This a big investment for us: We should make an announcement early next year,” the CEO said.

Despite announcing plans June 12 to divest two mine assets in Brazil – Atlantic Nickel and copper-gold concern Mineração Vale Verde – Appian remains “committed to Latin America,” Scherb said.

