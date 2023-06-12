U.S. Urges Heightened Due Diligence In Sudan’s Gold Sector As Conflict Deepens (GJEPC.org – June 12, 2023)

https://gjepc.org/

The violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that erupted in April 2023 has amplified the risks associated with the gold trade in Sudan. In response to the escalating situation, the U.S. Departments of State, the Treasury, Commerce, Labor, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have issued an update to the May 2022 Business Risk Advisory related to Sudan.

The original advisory highlighted the role of the military and armed groups in Sudan’s economy, particularly within state-owned enterprises. The recent conflict has not only perpetuated these risks but also exacerbated them. As a result, the US government is taking measures to address the situation and protect the stability of Sudan.

On 4th May, 2023, President Biden authorised the imposition of sanctions on individuals and entities destabilising Sudan and undermining its democratic transition through Executive Order (E.O.) 14098.

The Department of the Treasury has already imposed economic sanctions on key companies connected to the RSF and SAF on June 1. Additionally, the Departments of State and Commerce are evaluating further actions, including visa restrictions, against the RSF, SAF, and other individuals and entities involved in the conflict.

