Russia Metal Boss Taps VW, Glencore on $1 Billion Mine SPAC Deal – by Dinesh Nair and Swetha Gopinath (Bloomberg News – June 12, 2023)

(Bloomberg) — Russian metal industry veteran Artem Volynets’ blank check firm agreed to acquire two Brazilian mines for $1 billion including debt in a bid to tap demand from electric-vehicle makers.

London-listed ACG Acquisition Co. is buying the assets from private equity firm Appian Capital Advisory, according to a statement Monday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Volkswagen AG’s battery arm will support the deal with a $100 million prepayment for future nickel deliveries, while commodities trader Glencore Plc will buy $100 million of ACG stock.

The transaction includes a nickel sulphide mine in Santa Rita, known as Atlantic Nickel, as well as the Mineraçao Vale Verde copper mine in Serrote. Chrysler owner Stellantis NV and La Mancha Resource Capital have agreed to buy $100 million of ACG stock apiece, according to the statement.

Carmakers have been scrambling to secure supplies of key metals like copper needed for the production of electric vehicles. Nickel has also been in demand as it’s essential to the lithium-ion batteries powering such cars.

