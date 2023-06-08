US Permitting pandemic plagues Alaska (North of 60 Mining News – June 2, 2023)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Alaska’s unparalleled potential to be a major domestic supplier of the minerals and metals critical to the clean energy transition attracted some of North America’s top commodities investors and analysts to Anchorage for the second annual Alaska Sustainable Energy conference. The 49th State’s rich mineral resources, however, may remain on lockdown due to a “permitting pandemic” that plagues not only Alaska but the entire United States.

“Our country is suffering from a permitting pandemic – it leads to paralysis, lack of economic resolve, and a great deal of pain,” S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, a highly respected authority on international energy and geoeconomics, said during a keynote address.

Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author who has written three books on international energy and geopolitics, is not the only one concerned about the U.S.’s long permitting timelines.

Executives from renowned investment firms Goldman Sachs and Berkshire Hathaway, mining executives working to unlock Alaska’s mineral potential, state regulators, and even high-level members of the Biden administration cited the often decade-long wait for federal authorizations as the single biggest impediment to America’s race to be the global leader in clean energy.

