Unique approach gives mining companies a path to reconciliation – by Amanda Rabski-McColl (Northern Ontario Business – June 8, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Wabun Tribal Council provides industry with templated consultation solution to ‘build more mines faster’

Mining companies are being called on to do more. “Do the right thing because you want to, not because you have to,” said Nicole Charbonneau, a mining development advisor from the Wabun Tribal Council.

She presented the Wabun model of working with mining companies and First Nations at the opening day of the Canada Mining Expo in Timmins, June 7.

“The Wabun model is an interest-based approach versus a rights-based approach,” she explained to the roughly 150 people gathered in the McIntyre Community Centre ballroom. “The best way I can put that is that it’s ‘You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.’”

The Wabun Tribal Council has outlined the steps needed to be taken by companies looking to explore and mine on member communities’ traditional land, and the necessary agreements that need to be signed to work with the communities.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/aboriginal-businesses/unique-approach-gives-mining-companies-a-path-to-reconciliation-7112149