Northern Ontario has big role in developing province’s EV industry: Fedeli – by Hugh Kruzel (Sudbury Star – June 7, 2023)

Cabinet minister speaks to Sudbury conference about the future of battery electric vehicles

The Ford government is committed to making the province a leader in manufacturing electric vehicles, Ontario’s minister of Economic Development has told a Sudbury conference. Vic Fedeli, the Nipissing MPP, also said Northern Ontario – with its abundant supply of critical minerals needed to produce battery electric vehicles – will play a big role making sure that happens.

“They need us now … here in Sudbury is the battery grade nickel … then look at The Ring of Fire,” Fedeli said while speaking to the BEV In-Depth conference, held last week at Cambrian College. “We will be pulling the minerals out of ground and processing them here. In the North. Absolutely in the North.”

Fedeli joined TVO’s Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda, on stage to take questions about the future of battery electric vehicles and Ontario’s role in developing that industry.

“How do you see Northern Ontario taking advantage of all what is about to transpire?” Paikin had asked the minister. “Can you paint a picture of how Northern Ontario will be different 10, 15, years down the road?”

