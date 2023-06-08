BHP’s Xplor looking for more copper, nickel exploration projects – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – June 8, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by the world’s biggest miner in August 2022 to help grow its portfolio of what it calls forward facing commodities, will launch a second round in September, which will focus on copper and nickel-related projects exclusively, the head of the initiative said.

Sonia Scarselli, BHP Xplor’s VP, said the first cohort will be gathering in Brisbane, Australia, during the last week of June for an external showcase. The event signifies the end of the six-month program that helped them to take their ideas from concept to a more defined project.

The other goal of the program, Scarselli told MINING.COM, is to change the way BHP and the industry in general have been investing in the junior space.

What the world’s largest miner gains with this experience, she noted, is to see first and potentially capture an opportunity to grow its portfolio of forward facing commodities, key to support the world’s needed energy transition. It also allows BHP to tap into new jurisdictions.

