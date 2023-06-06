Wildfires force miners in Quebec and Labrador to halt operations – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – June 6, 2023)

https://www.mining.com/

Mining companies operating in Canada’s Quebec continue on Tuesday to evacuate employees and halt exploration work as at least 164 forest fires tear through the province and Labrador West, including 114 considered out of control.

About 200 military personnel were on the ground on Tuesday morning, while the provincial government said an emergency order banning access to wooden areas remains in place. Patriot Battery Metals (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) said it halted drilling and surface exploration field activities until the fire situation near its Corvette lithium project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region improves.

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK), which owns the Windfall gold project in the same region, has also suspended work and pulled out workers while it continues to monitor the situation.

Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM) vacated the camp at its Fenelon gold project over the weekend and suspended all activities on the property located in Quebec’s northern Abitibi region.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/wildfires-force-miners-in-quebec-and-labrador-to-halt-operations/