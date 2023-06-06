Top Ten Australian juniors exploring in Canada – by Sarah Hahn (Northern Miner – June 5, 2023)

https://www.northernminer.com/

1 Winsome Resources – Market Cap: $257.6 million

Lithium explorer and developer Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is focused on advancing its flagship Cancet project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, 155 km east of the town of Radisson.

To date, 5,216 metres have been drilled across 59 holes on the 200-sq.-km project. After conducting metallurgical test work, the company believes it can produce low-cost, low-impact concentrate at Cancet. Winsome plans to increase the project’s lithium tonnage by exploring additional targets identified to the east and west.

The company’s portfolio includes four other projects in Quebec: Adina and Sirmac-Clappier in the James Bay region, and Decelles and Mazarac near Val-d’Or. Further drilling in 2023 is also planned at Adina, where previous drill results returned 107.6 metres grading 1.34% lithium oxide (Li2O) starting from 2.3 metres, including 30 metres grading 2.21% from 41 metres.

In addition to its Quebec projects, Winsome holds a 10% stake in Power Metals (TSXV: PWM), which owns the lithium-cesium-tantalum Case Lake property near the Ontario-Quebec border.

2 Burgundy Diamond Mines – Market Cap: $93.2 million

Burgundy Diamond Mines (ASX: BDM) holds a 40% interest in the Naujaat Diamond Project, with North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR) owning the other 60%.

