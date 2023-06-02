Whitehaven says coal is a ‘critical mineral’ for defence allies – by Peter Ker (Australian Financial Review – June 1, 2023)

https://www.afr.com/

Whitehaven Coal managing director Paul Flynn has urged the Albanese government to consider coal’s role in powering defence allies like Japan and South Korea when reviewing its list of minerals that are “critical” to economic growth and national security.

Coal is not among the 26 minerals considered “critical” by the Australian government although coking coal for steelmaking is one of the 34 minerals considered “critical” by the European Commission.

The Albanese government is expected to publish its new critical minerals strategy within weeks and Mr Flynn said the government should consider the heavy reliance on Australian coal in nations like India, Japan and Korea when striking enhanced defence pacts and strategic alliances.

“While coal may not meet the popular domestic criteria of a critical mineral, it is certainly critical to the short and long-term futures of our key strategic partners throughout South-East Asia and this has the potential to open the door to significant economic and social benefits that extend far beyond our industry,” he will say on Thursday.

