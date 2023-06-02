Sudbury lithium mine developer looks for infrastructure funding to reach the EV market – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 1, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Frontier Lithium’s PAK Project has a 24 years of mining life, but it needs government to fund the path forward

Tucked up in a remote corner of northwestern Ontario, Frontier Lithium and president-CEO Trevor Walker are sitting on one of the largest, highest grade and mine-ready lithium projects in North America.

The Sudbury-based exploration company has two massive spodumene-bearing lithium deposits about 175 kilometres north of Red Lake, near the Manitoba border. And there’s tons of potential to develop it into a district scale-sized operation.

Within hours of Walker presenting at the BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference in Sudbury on May 31, Frontier rolled out an ambitious prefeasibility study of the open-ended possibilities of its PAK Project, south of Sandy Lake First Nation.

Always with an eye on becoming a vertically integrated producer to serve the North American electric vehicle industry, Frontier’s study is putting forth a US$1.6-billion open-pit mine and mill on their 27,000-hectare property along with a separate hydrometallurgical chemical plant that would convert milled lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

