How this tiny Ontario city became an important node in the global supply chain for critical minerals – by Aimée Look (Financial Post – May 29, 2023)

Kingston has become an unlikely hub for minerals recycling amid a talented labour pool, shipping access, and close proximity to auto manufacturers

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s first visit to Canada earlier this year included only two stops. The main one, of course, was Ottawa, where she met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and addressed Parliament.

Von der Leyen’s second stop was a bit of surprise. Dignitaries of her stature would normally add Toronto or Montreal to their itineraries. Instead, Trudeau and von der Leyen motored two hours southwest to Kingston, Ont., Canada’s 24th largest city, according to Statistics Canada, with a population of about 173,000 people.

Kingston is home to the Royal Military College, and Russia’s war with Ukraine was an important theme of von der Leyen’s visit. So, the tiny city at the confluence of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario made for a suitable backdrop.

But there were soldiers in Ottawa. What the national capital lacked was a way to amplify how Canada could help with von der Leyen’s second priority: securing a supply of the minerals that will be needed for the energy transition.

