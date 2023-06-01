Regreening an example of what gives Jane Goodall hope – by Hugh kruzel (Sudbury Star – June 1, 2023)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

‘Yelling at CEOs doesn’t work. Instead plant a seed,’ says famous activist, on hand to promote new doc at Science North

All seats were filled at Science North’s IMAX cinema as Jane Goodall arrived to share her new film Reasons for Hope. The legendary primatologist, now 88, has put Sudbury prominently on the world stage. The city’s regreening effort is one of the inspiring tales told in the documentary — a success story she wants to share with a wider audience.

Drone footage in the film goes from black, industrially damaged landscapes to carpets of forests. Healthy lakes, echoing with the call of loons, are seen from the perspective of a canoe.

“Of course, a woman who needs no introduction,” said Julia Aelick, senior manager of marketing with Science North, in welcoming Goodall to a Tuesday press conference.

Since her groundbreaking study of wild chimpanzees began 63 years ago, in what is now Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Goodall has been a voice for environmental awareness and ethical behaviour toward all animals. First featured on the cover of National Geographic back in 1963, Goodall appeared again in the October 2017 cover story “The Making of an Icon.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.thesudburystar.com/news/local-news/regreening-an-example-of-what-gives-jane-goodall-hope